Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.98

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.98 and last traded at $32.82, with a volume of 2781311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.34.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

Get Mplx alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.71.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 104.06%.

In related news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the third quarter worth about $30,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx (NYSE:MPLX)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.