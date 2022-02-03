MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 193.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $549.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $577.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $610.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $400.01 and a 12-month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 220.58% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.67.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

