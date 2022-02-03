MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires New Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSX opened at $87.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

