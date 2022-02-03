MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys New Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $414.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $471.46 and its 200-day moving average is $484.43. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.51 and a one year high of $580.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.20.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total transaction of $899,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $800,474.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $17,884,422. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

