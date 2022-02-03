MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.13% of LendingTree worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter worth $745,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter worth $7,565,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter worth $2,003,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 84.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.43.

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $130.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.74 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.87 and its 200-day moving average is $146.14. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

