MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases Shares of 418,700 NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 418,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.11% of NOV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 38.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $447,937,000 after buying an additional 9,485,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,142,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $369,868,000 after buying an additional 900,158 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 16.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after buying an additional 1,310,604 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,670,772 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $132,836,000 after buying an additional 68,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 7.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,611,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,897,000 after buying an additional 577,427 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

