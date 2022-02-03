Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.03 EPS

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $1.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share.

MUSA traded down $4.06 on Thursday, hitting $192.97. The company had a trading volume of 799 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,079. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.81. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $202.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total value of $119,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Murphy USA stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.21% of Murphy USA worth $41,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MUSA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

