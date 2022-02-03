MX TOKEN Price Hits $1.60 on Top Exchanges (MX)

MX TOKEN (CURRENCY:MX) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One MX TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00004364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MX TOKEN has traded down 6% against the US dollar. MX TOKEN has a market capitalization of $160.19 million and approximately $9.40 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MX TOKEN Profile

MX TOKEN (CRYPTO:MX) is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @MXC_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . MX TOKEN’s official website is www.mxc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc. “

Buying and Selling MX TOKEN

