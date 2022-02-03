Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.20

Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
The stock has a market cap of $623.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32.
In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.59 per share, with a total value of $102,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 105,760.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE)
Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.
