Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.20

Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $623.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.59 per share, with a total value of $102,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 105,760.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

