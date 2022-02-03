MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Short Interest Down 18.5% in January

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 230,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 106,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ MYRG traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.75. 57,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,542. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $121.22.
In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,143,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 12,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $1,421,512.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,948,426. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.
About MYR Group
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
