MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Short Interest Down 18.5% in January

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 230,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 106,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.75. 57,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,542. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $121.22.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,143,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 12,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $1,421,512.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,948,426. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,522,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 540,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,754,000 after purchasing an additional 206,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

