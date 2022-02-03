NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $48.68

NAHL Group plc (LON:NAH) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.68 ($0.65) and traded as high as GBX 49.90 ($0.67). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.65), with a volume of 2,004 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of £22.47 million and a PE ratio of -26.94.

NAHL Group Company Profile (LON:NAH)

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and products to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

