Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Holdings Cut by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,047 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $14,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $182.38 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.57 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $180,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,595 shares of company stock valued at $526,465 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

