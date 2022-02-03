National Bankshares Boosts ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target to C$66.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.04% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cormark raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.17.

Shares of ATA traded down C$1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$49.61. 369,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,563. The company has a market cap of C$4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$25.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$49.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.32.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$522.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$494.93 million. Analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.2499999 EPS for the current year.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.71, for a total value of C$328,084.68.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

