National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.20-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.25.

NYSE:NFG traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $61.46. 626,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,816. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $65.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.20. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.84%.

In other news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $441,791.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $247,671.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,517 shares of company stock worth $3,870,954. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in National Fuel Gas stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

