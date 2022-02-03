National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Short Interest Update

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,700 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 946,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 330.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 108,648 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of National Grid by 1,322.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,632,000 after buying an additional 30,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in National Grid by 8.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NGG. Citigroup cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Argus lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bernstein Bank lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,120 ($15.06) to GBX 1,105 ($14.86) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.00.

NYSE:NGG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.59. 238,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,876. National Grid has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $75.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.1%.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

