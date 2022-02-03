National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.12 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $399,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Mcgrath purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,178 shares of company stock worth $977,023 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 319.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,265,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,617,000 after buying an additional 2,487,888 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 31,194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,246,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,688,000 after buying an additional 1,242,171 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,577,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,704,000 after buying an additional 831,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,882,000 after buying an additional 780,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,142,000 after buying an additional 447,879 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

