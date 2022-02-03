Natixis Acquires Shares of 963,260 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 963,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,802,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,794 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 370.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 541,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,525,000 after purchasing an additional 426,200 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 455,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX opened at $92.54 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.37 and a 52-week high of $92.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $138.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.97.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.92.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

