Natixis Increases Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Natixis grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,349 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,052 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.14% of DexCom worth $72,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in DexCom by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,828 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in DexCom by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $573.72.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $435.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.45 and a 12 month high of $659.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.10. The stock has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.30 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.26, for a total transaction of $153,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total transaction of $9,875,887.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,594 shares of company stock valued at $15,651,317. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

