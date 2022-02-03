Natixis Investment Managers International Decreases Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in IQVIA by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 204,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,058,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in IQVIA by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 69,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,736,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $254.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.77. The company has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.13 and a 12-month high of $285.61.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Barclays lifted their price target on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.37.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

