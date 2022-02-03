Natixis Investment Managers International Lowers Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Hubbell by 8.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 6.7% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter worth $8,095,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $188.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $156.64 and a 52 week high of $212.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

