Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 45 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse stock opened at $256.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $234.59 and a one year high of $334.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.96 and its 200 day moving average is $288.20.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director T J. Chung sold 3,427 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.47, for a total value of $1,094,823.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total value of $318,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,864 shares of company stock worth $7,711,915 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.20.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

