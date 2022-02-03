Natixis Invests $139.07 Million in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Natixis bought a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 961,004 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,067,000. Natixis owned about 0.59% of Splunk as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Splunk by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,126 shares of the software company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Splunk by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.68.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPLK opened at $120.80 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $177.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.54 and a 200-day moving average of $138.81.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The company had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.