Natixis Purchases Shares of 555,957 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 555,957 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $431,134,000. Tesla makes up about 1.5% of Natixis’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Natixis owned 0.06% of Tesla at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,247,722 shares of company stock worth $4,452,021,407 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $905.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $909.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,021.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $897.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $941.56.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.