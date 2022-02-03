Natixis Takes $192.16 Million Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,313,262 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,163,000. Scientific Games makes up 0.7% of Natixis’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGMS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 18.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Scientific Games by 14.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,846 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the second quarter worth about $58,040,000. ING Groep NV grew its position in Scientific Games by 60.0% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,920,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,494,000 after acquiring an additional 720,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Scientific Games by 448.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 879,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,145,000 after acquiring an additional 719,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games stock opened at $58.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.69. Scientific Games Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.89 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.93.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

SGMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

