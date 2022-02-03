Natixis Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,394,048 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.81 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.23.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

