Natixis Trims Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Natixis lowered its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.18% of Baidu worth $97,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Baidu by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Baidu by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Baidu by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Baidu by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $158.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.95. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.14 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

