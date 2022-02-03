NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 32,681 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,256,611 shares.The stock last traded at $6.91 and had previously closed at $6.95.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05.
About NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)
NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.
