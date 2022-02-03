NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 32,681 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,256,611 shares.The stock last traded at $6.91 and had previously closed at $6.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,656,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,903,000 after acquiring an additional 339,452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,237,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after purchasing an additional 406,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 244,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 763.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 594,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 1,586.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 598,618 shares during the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

