NCC Group’s (NCC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

NCC Group (LON:NCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.17) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.33% from the stock’s previous close.

NCC has been the subject of several other research reports. raised NCC Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.57) to GBX 310 ($4.17) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.88) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.50) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 363 ($4.88) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 336.83 ($4.53).

Shares of LON NCC opened at GBX 189.80 ($2.55) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £587.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 225.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 266.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. NCC Group has a 52-week low of GBX 187 ($2.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 348 ($4.68).

In related news, insider Adam Palser purchased 25,000 shares of NCC Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($72,600.16).

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

