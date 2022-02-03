NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to report sales of $2.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11 billion. NCR posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year sales of $7.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NCR.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

NCR traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.80. 721,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,768. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 1.72. NCR has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NCR by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,392,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $565,241,000 after buying an additional 329,711 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,631,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 13.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,243,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,988,000 after purchasing an additional 764,122 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 165.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $140,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,970 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 5.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,965,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,948,000 after purchasing an additional 160,179 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

