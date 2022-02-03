Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $250.00. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.02% from the stock’s current price.

WIX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $218.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.11.

WIX stock opened at $121.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Wix.com has a one year low of $113.43 and a one year high of $362.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.50.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,689,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $723,113,000 after purchasing an additional 548,569 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,009,000 after buying an additional 359,759 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 589,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,437,000 after purchasing an additional 240,865 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Wix.com by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,952,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $578,664,000 after purchasing an additional 223,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,536,000 after acquiring an additional 179,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

