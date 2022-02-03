Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.

Neenah has raised its dividend payment by 14.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Neenah has a dividend payout ratio of 40.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Neenah alerts:

NP opened at $46.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $779.13 million, a P/E ratio of -94.88 and a beta of 1.53. Neenah has a 12 month low of $42.82 and a 12 month high of $59.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average of $48.58.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $267.90 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Julie Schertell sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $72,751.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $27,397.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $183,014 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Neenah by 65.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neenah by 40.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Neenah by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.