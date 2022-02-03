Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded at Edward Jones

Edward Jones upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Netflix from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Erste Group raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $541.94.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX opened at $429.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $351.46 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $556.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $582.04. The company has a market capitalization of $190.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 799 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 639 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2,221.8% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.