Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,192 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned 0.25% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $23,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $78.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $119.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.38.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,138. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.88.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.