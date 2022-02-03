Neutrino USD One Day Volume Tops $6.81 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002660 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $464.96 million and $6.81 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00050031 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.08 or 0.07075362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00055574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,720.11 or 0.99961414 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00055058 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 475,793,527 coins and its circulating supply is 475,792,932 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

