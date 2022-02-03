New BitShares (NBS) Price Reaches $0.0164 on Exchanges

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded up 47.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last week, New BitShares has traded 46% higher against the US dollar. New BitShares has a total market capitalization of $42.71 million and approximately $8.12 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One New BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get New BitShares alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00050200 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.25 or 0.07090249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00055333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,711.79 or 1.00065762 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00054749 BTC.

About New BitShares

New BitShares was first traded on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade New BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase New BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for New BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for New BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.