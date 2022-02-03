New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,027,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,817. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.76. New York Times has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.78.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NYT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.
About New York Times
The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.
