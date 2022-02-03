New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,027,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,817. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.76. New York Times has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Get New York Times alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New York Times stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 872,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,180 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of New York Times worth $38,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NYT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.