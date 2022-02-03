New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $41.26, but opened at $43.10. New York Times shares last traded at $42.46, with a volume of 7,938 shares traded.

The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NYT. Wolfe Research lowered New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of New York Times by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $538,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Times by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of New York Times by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 39,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.76.

About New York Times (NYSE:NYT)

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

