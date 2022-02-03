NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Stock Position Raised by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,221 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXE. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,595,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 1,260.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,122,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,322 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,033 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,612,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,546,000 after purchasing an additional 982,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,362,000. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXE stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.04. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

NXE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NexGen Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.39.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

