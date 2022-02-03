Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to announce sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. Nexstar Media Group reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share.

NXST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $224,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 522,004 shares of company stock valued at $88,938,879 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,773. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $121.18 and a 12-month high of $174.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.46%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

