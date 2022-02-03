Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $184.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $172.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.42. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $119.15 and a twelve month high of $174.86. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.46%.

In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $224,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 49,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $8,376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 506,757 shares of company stock valued at $86,346,889 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2,081.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth about $1,086,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,752,000 after acquiring an additional 17,297 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

