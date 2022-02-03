Next Century Growth Investors LLC Buys 248,610 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,810,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,610 shares during the quarter. Alphatec accounts for approximately 1.9% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned 1.82% of Alphatec worth $22,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Alphatec by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 320,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 34,033 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,966,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $76,088,000 after purchasing an additional 594,482 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 25.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,245 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Alphatec by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter worth about $355,000. 53.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason Hochberg acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $54,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 158,287 shares of company stock worth $1,733,856 and have sold 40,504 shares worth $483,899. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.71.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. The company had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ATEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

