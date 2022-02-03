Next Century Growth Investors LLC Has $3.55 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC trimmed its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in United Rentals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,162,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 282,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 48.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,725,000 after purchasing an additional 60,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $375.27.

URI opened at $326.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $332.24 and its 200 day moving average is $344.90. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.07 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

