Next Century Growth Investors LLC Has $4.47 Million Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,323 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,409,000 after purchasing an additional 530,293 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,898,000 after purchasing an additional 340,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 4,269.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after purchasing an additional 280,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after purchasing an additional 191,007 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCAT. Citigroup cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.82.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average of $46.57. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. The company had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 6,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $248,142.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,846 shares of company stock valued at $4,427,953 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

