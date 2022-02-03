Next Century Growth Investors LLC Sells 23,299 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC reduced its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,299 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of HealthEquity worth $11,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HQY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 219.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 11.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 15.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $52.81 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $90.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -754.32, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.05.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HQY. Barrington Research lowered their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In related news, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $258,806.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon acquired 12,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

