NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $53.22

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.22 and traded as low as $50.78. NEXT shares last traded at $51.37, with a volume of 497 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NEXT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a $1.0322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.76.

About NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

