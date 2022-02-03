NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 525,100 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the December 31st total of 383,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 656.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NXDCF remained flat at $$7.15 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. NEXTDC has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

NEXTDC Company Profile

NEXTDC Limited provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers cloud connectivity for organizations; data center-as-a-service solutions; universal connectivity solutions; cloud center ecosystems; data-center infrastructure management; and intelligent service management services.

