NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $75.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 151.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 81.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,222 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 15.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 99.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,904 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 10.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

