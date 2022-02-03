NFJ Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,914 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $12,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789,299 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 301.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,967,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,071 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,865,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VIAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

VIAC stock opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

