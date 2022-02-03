NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 109,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,352,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.34% of Amedisys at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,189,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after acquiring an additional 53,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMED. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.87.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $132.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $122.52 and a one year high of $314.84.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

