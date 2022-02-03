NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 20,737 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,737 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.06% of Eversource Energy worth $17,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $88.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.92. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.06%.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.14.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

